2020 BMW X4

109,019 KM

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

M40i 382HP!! HUD PANO ROOF NAVI 360 CAMERA AD

Location

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

109,019KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10522764
  • Stock #: E69627
  • VIN: 5UX2V5C09LLE69627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E69627
  • Mileage 109,019 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * ONE OWNER * ACCIDENT FREE * SMETANA APPROVED *** If you are looking for a suv to get this kids to and from soccer, music lessons, and the ski slopes and do not want to compromise your 'zest' for drive and connection...look no further...this 2020 BMW X4 M40i XDrive Premium Essential will do it all and oh so much more!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with gorgeous contrasting Vernasca Cognac leather seating surfaces, 382 horses under the hood, incredible XDrive all wheel drive, M leather steering wheel, M Aerodynamics package, power seats, sport seats, heated seats, finbe dark oak wood trim, ambient interior lighting, heads up display, SiriusXM radio, Apple Car Play preparation, wireless charging, dual climate control, adaptive headlamps, LED fog lights, high beam assistant, driving assistant plus, park assistance plus system, 21 alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, adaptive M chassis, comfort access, anthracite headlining all compliment this stunning 2020 BMW X4 M40i XDrive Premium Essential. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

