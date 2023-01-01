$27,000+ tax & licensing
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Buick Encore
GX Preferred PREFERRED, AWD, ST PACKAGE, DRIVER CONFIDENCE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$27,000
+ taxes & licensing
44,523KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10407024
- Stock #: 24-0083a
- VIN: KL4MMCSLXLB132264
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27810 - Myers Cadillac is just $27000!
JUST IN - 2020 BUICK ENCORE GX PREFERRED- BLACK ON BLACK, COLD WEATHER COMFORT PACKAGE: * REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM * SEAT ADJUSTER, DRIVER 8-WAY POWER * DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS, BUICK DRIVER CONFIDENCE: * AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING * FRONT PEDESTRIAN BRAKING * FORWARD COLLISION ALERT * FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR, * LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * INTELLIBEAM HEADLAMP CONTROL WITH AUTO HIGH BEAM, SPORT TOURING PACKAGE *BODYSIDE MOLDINGS, BODY COLOR *BUMPER, SPORT, FRONT *GRILLE, CUSTOM *ROCKER MOLDING, BODY COLOR *ROOF RACK, SIDE RAILS *REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM *BUMPER, SPORT, REAR *WHEELS, 18 ALUMINUM, MEDIUM ANDROID HIGH GLOSS *BUMPER, FRONT AND REAR PROTECTIVE MOLDING, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Brake lining wear indicator
Engine control, stop/start system
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Trailering provisions
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter, height adjustable
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger; seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, manual learn (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Door sill plate cover, front
Glovebox, dual
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Lighting, interior, rear cargo compartment lamp
Seatback, passenger flat-folding
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Driver Information Centre enhanced, 4.2" multi-colour display, includes tachometer, speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, battery and compass
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Keyless start, push button
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Engine air filtration monitor
Air conditioning, semi-automatic with electronic controls
Assist handle, rear outboard
Assist handle, with coat hook, front passenger
Cargo security cover, rear
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Heater, electric, heating/defroster
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
USB charging port, charging only
Exterior
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, manual
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, bodyside, moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Shutters, front lower grille, active front
Tail lamps, halogen
Tires, 9R225.5 133L, all-season, blackwall
Bumper, front with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper, rear with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and Black beltline
Lamp, centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL), LED
Media / Nav / Comm
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6