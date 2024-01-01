$34,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Cadillac CTS
Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, NAV, CLIMATE PACKAGE
2020 Cadillac CTS
Sport CT5 SPORT, AWD, ULTRAVIEW SUNROOF, NAV, CLIMATE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,965KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G6DU5RK5L0128295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # INCOM25
- Mileage 58,965 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2020 CT5 SPORT AWD- SHADOW METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS, HD REAR CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, 19 WHEELS, BREMBO BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
JUST IN - 2020 CT5 SPORT AWD- SHADOW METALLIC ON BLACK LEATHER, SUNROOF, NAV, HEATED SEATS, HD REAR CAMERA, PARK ASSIST, 19 WHEELS, BREMBO BRAKES, AIR CONDITIONED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, SPOILER, DUAL EXHAUST, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Assist handles, rear outboard
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
Seats, rear split-folding
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Wireless Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillactotalco...
Air filter, pollutant
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
seat belt reminder
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Exterior
Spare Tire Delete
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Brake lining, performance
Additional Features
Electric power steering
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Turn signal, front lamp
Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with humidity sensor
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre Display when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package or (Y5X) Driver Awareness Plus Package are orde...
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Lighting, interior, ambient, door and footwell
Memory settings memory "presets" for 2 drivers, includes easy exit driver seat, power outside mirrors, and power tilt and telescoping steering column (if equipped)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (JSE) Platinum Package or (Y6L) Parking Package are ordered.)
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Brake, auto vehicle hold
Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (Y26) Navigation and Bose Premium Audio Package is ordered.)
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Active Aero Grille Shutters (Deleted when (Y5Y) Driver Assist and Advanced Security Package is ordered.)
Mouldings, Black, window surround
Rocker mouldings, body-colour, with black extensions
Spoiler, rear, body-colour
Tail lamps, neutral-density, grey-tinted transparent outer lens with red crystal inner elements
Pedals, alloy
Seat, driver manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, driver power seatback bolster adjustment
Seat, front passenger manual cushion length adjustment
Seat, front passenger power seatback bolster adjustment
Steering wheel mounted Magnesium paddle shift controls
Steering wheel, leather, sport, thicker rim
Brakes, Black Brembo front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Unpainted rear calipers. (Front calipers include Cadillac script logo.)
Engine, 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2011 Infiniti FX50 AWD 4DR 171,711 KM $14,148 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS - Sunroof - Bluetooth 84,473 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 3,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Cadillac CTS