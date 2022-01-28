$47,500+ tax & licensing
$47,500
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Cadillac CTS
Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, HD REAR CAMERA, WINTERS AND SUMMERS
30,033KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8269308
- Stock #: p-6377a
- VIN: 1G6DS5RK4L0130836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-6377a
- Mileage 30,033 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER 2020 CT5 LUXURY AWD- LEATHER HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HD REAR CAMERA, 10.2 COLOR DISPLAY, 2.0 TURBO AWD, REMOTE START WINTER AND SUMMER TIRES, PREMIUM 9 SPEAKER SOUND SYSTEM, NO ADMIN FEES, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
DIGITAL COMPASS
universal home remote
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Assist handles, rear outboard
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Rotary infotainment controller, console mounted
Seats, rear split-folding
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
seat belt reminder
Forward collision alert
Safety Alert Seat
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
HD Rear Vision Camera
Automatic Emergency Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake, electronic parking
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bright, window surround
Tail lamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Electric power steering
Spare Tire Delete
Tow Hook
Spare Wheel Delete
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Rocker mouldings, body-colour
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Glass, laminated, acoustic, front side glass
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Rear axle, 2.85 ratio
Tail lamps, red outer lens
Turn signal, front lamp
Windshield, acoustic-laminated glass
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with humidity sensor
Air filter, pollutant
Assist handles, driver and front passenger
Head restraints, rear outboard positions, 2-way adjustable
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt located in front centre console storage compartment
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt located in centre console for second-row passengers
Window, power rear doors, Express Up/Down
Window, power, driver, Express Up/Down
Window, power, passenger, Express Up/Down
Brake lining, performance
Brake, auto vehicle hold
SD Card Reader located in front centre console storage compartment
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Engine, 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Active Aero Grille Shutters
Gauge cluster, dual digital Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display when (PCM) Sun and Sound Package is ordered.)
Seat adjuster, driver 2-way power lumbar adjustment
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way power lumbar adjustment
Audio system feature, premium 9-speaker system (Upgradeable to (UQP) Bose Performance Series premium 15-speaker audio system when (PCM) Sun and Sound Package is ordered.)
LED Reflective Windshield Collision Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6