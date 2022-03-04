Menu
2020 Cadillac CTS

26,824 KM

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Premium Luxury - Memory Seats

Premium Luxury - Memory Seats

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

26,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8497188
  • Stock #: 22-9085A
  • VIN: 1G6DF5RK3L0135806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-9085A
  • Mileage 26,824 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Cadillac CT4 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage sedan has just 26,824 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Automatic Braking, Memory Seats, Ambient Lighting, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting
WIRELESS CHARGING
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi
Automatic Braking

