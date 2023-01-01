$71,797+ tax & licensing
$71,797
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Platinum PLATINUM ESV, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS, DUAL DVD, 22" WHEELS, 6.2 V8
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
70,150KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10191819
- VIN: 1GYS4KKJXLR284004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Maple Sugar with Jet Black Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,150 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN - 2020 ESCALADE ESV PLATINUM- BLACK ON MAPLE SUGAR LEATHER, HEATED AND COOLED MASSAGING SEATS, DVD, SUNROOF, NAV, APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VISION 360 CAMERA, WIRELESS CHARGING, 6.2L DI V8 ENGINE W/VVT, AFM, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), 22 12-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Safety
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Additional Features
Assist steps, power-retractable, running side board with LED lighting
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
Cargo convenience net, rear
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other...
