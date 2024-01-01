$51,900+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury PREMIUM, ESV, DVD, NAV, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 6.2 V8
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
Premium Luxury PREMIUM, ESV, DVD, NAV, POWER RUNNING BOARDS, 6.2 V8
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
116,325KM
Used
VIN 1GYS4JKJ1LR306434
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Raven
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # p-8145a
- Mileage 116,325 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
JUST IN - 2020 CADILLAC ESCALADE ECV PREMIUM AWD- . 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, POWER SLIDING GLASS SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, WIRELESS CHARGING, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 22 12-SPOKE ALLOY WHEELS WITH MIDNIGHT SILVER FINISH, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, DVD/BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT PKG, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), SURROUND VISION, MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL(R), HEATED STEERING WHEEL, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Cooling, auxiliary transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Air cleaner, high-capacity
Automatic load levelling, rear
Brake, parking, electronic powered
Brakes, DuraLife rotors
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty
Engine, 6.2L V8 with Active Fuel Management, Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Steering, Electronic Power Steering (EPS)
Suspension, Magnetic Ride Control with selectable sport mode
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits and 7-way sealed connector
Transfer case, active, 2-speed with Neutral for dinghy/flat towing
Interior
Adaptive remote start
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Power outlet, 110-volt
Accents, interior, piano black and chrome finish
Gauge cluster, 12" colour, reconfigurable with Driver Information Centre
Head-Up Display, 4-colour, reconfigurable
Lighting, interior, door handle release, door storage, console and footwell
Lighting, interior, with theater dimming
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and Driver Information Centre controls
Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Up/Down and rear passengers Express-Down
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within cabin of the vehicle
Cargo convenience net, rear
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Safety
Safety Alert Seat haptic vibration in seat cushion works with safety features
Door locks, rear child security
Rear seat reminder
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist/Hill Hold
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
StabiliTrak, vehicle stability enhancement system with Rollover Mitigation includes disable switch
Automatic Seat Belt Tightening
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions, includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Windshield, solar absorbing
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tail lamps, LED illumination
Door handles, illuminating
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close, programmable memory height
Glass, acoustic, laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED high beam/low beam, light pipe
Lamps, front cornering
Luggage rack, roof-mounted, chrome
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming, colour-keyed with integrated turn signal indicators, ground illumination and programmable to provide curb view when in reverse
Shutters, front active aero
Spare tire lock, hoist shaft
Tire Fill Alert provides visual and audible alerts outside the vehicle when inflating an under inflated tire to the recommended tire pressure
Tires, P285/45R22 all-season, blackwall
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Additional Features
GVWR, 7500 lbs (3402 kg)
Audio system feature, Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound system with 16 speakers
Wireless Charging, located on the top of the centre console
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$51,900
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV