$30,058+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT4
Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, BOSE SPEAKERS, LEATHER
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
Used
38,868KM
VIN 1GYFZDR40LF006826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red Horizon Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,868 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
JUST IN - 2020 CADILLAC XT4 SPORT AWD- RED TINTCOAT ON BLACK HEATED LEATHER, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REAR VISION CAMERA, DRIVER AWARNESS PACLAGE, POWER LIFTGATE (HANDS FREE) CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION, DRIVER'S SAFETY ALERT SEAT, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Drive mode selector
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cargo shade, rear
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" diagonal colour reconfigurable gauge cluster when (CWM) Technology Package is ordered.)
Keyless Open, extended range, passive entry, all doors
Lighting, illuminated entry
Lighting, interior ambient accent lighting in door panels and instrument panel
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y74) Enhanced Visibility Package is ordered.)
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sill plate, rear cargo, metallic finish
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Driver memory, recalls 2 "presets" for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirror
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier (Upgradeable to (UQS) Bose Centrepoint Surround Sound 13-speaker audio system when (IOT) Cadillac user experience with embedded navigation is ordered.)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Headlamp control, automatic on/off with tunnel detection
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Door handles, illuminated, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Longitudinal roof rails, brushed aluminum finish
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, medium Silver
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Active Aero Shutters, front (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Hands-Free Liftgate, open and close with motion sense and programmable memory height
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
