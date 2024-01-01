Menu
NO ADMIN FEES
JUST IN - 2020 SPORT AWD- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2020 Cadillac XT5

55,684 KM

Details Description

$37,085

+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport SPORT, AWD, 3.6 V6, NAV, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, PLATINUM PACKAGE:

2020 Cadillac XT5

Sport SPORT, AWD, 3.6 V6, NAV, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, PLATINUM PACKAGE:

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$37,085

+ taxes & licensing

55,684KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNHRS2LZ106229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0539A
  • Mileage 55,684 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ADMIN FEES
JUST IN - 2020 SPORT AWD- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$37,085

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2020 Cadillac XT5