$37,085+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport SPORT, AWD, 3.6 V6, NAV, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, PLATINUM PACKAGE:
2020 Cadillac XT5
Sport SPORT, AWD, 3.6 V6, NAV, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, PLATINUM PACKAGE:
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$37,085
+ taxes & licensing
55,684KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GYKNHRS2LZ106229
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0539A
- Mileage 55,684 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN FEES
JUST IN - 2020 SPORT AWD- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - 2020 SPORT AWD- ULTRAVIEW(R) POWER SUNROOF, ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION, DRIVER SELECTABLE MODES, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, WHEELS, 20 12-SPOKE ALLOY WITH PEARL NICKEL FINISH, POWER LIFTGATE, HANDS-FREE, NIGHT VISION, DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE, HEAD-UP DISPLAY (HUD), CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION 4,900 KM $42,248 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL - Navigation - Leather Seats 111,900 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Versa SV - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 70,216 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$37,085
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Cadillac XT5