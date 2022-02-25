Menu
2020 Cadillac XT6

12,581 KM

Details Description

$62,500

+ tax & licensing
Premium Luxury **COMING SOON** XT6 PREMIUM, NAV, SUNROOF, 6 PASSENGER

Premium Luxury **COMING SOON** XT6 PREMIUM, NAV, SUNROOF, 6 PASSENGER

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

12,581KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8289081
  • Stock #: 22-9057A
  • VIN: 1GYKPDRS7LZ204272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Interior Colour JET BLK/JET BLK L
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 12,581 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES

**LANDING MARCH 22** RESERVE TODAY!! 2020 XT6 PREMIUM AWD- WHITE ON BLACK WITH REAR CAPTAIN CHAIRS (6 SEATER) ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, 20 UPGRADED OEM WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PARK ASSIST, HD CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED!!! NO ADMIN FEES


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

