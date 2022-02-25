$62,500+ tax & licensing
2020 Cadillac XT6
Premium Luxury **COMING SOON** XT6 PREMIUM, NAV, SUNROOF, 6 PASSENGER
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
12,581KM
Used
- Stock #: 22-9057A
- VIN: 1GYKPDRS7LZ204272
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Interior Colour JET BLK/JET BLK L
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 22-9057A
- Mileage 12,581 KM
Vehicle Description
**LANDING MARCH 22** RESERVE TODAY!! 2020 XT6 PREMIUM AWD- WHITE ON BLACK WITH REAR CAPTAIN CHAIRS (6 SEATER) ADAPTIVE REMOTE START, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, 20 UPGRADED OEM WHEELS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, PARK ASSIST, HD CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED!!! NO ADMIN FEES
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6