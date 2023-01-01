$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Camaro
1LT | 335HP! | AUTO | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BOSE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
69,965KM
Used
VIN 1G1FB1RS2L0136755
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 69,965 KM
Vehicle Description
335HP 1LT W/ TECH PKG INCL. REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
