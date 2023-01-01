Menu
Account
Sign In
335HP 1LT W/ TECH PKG INCL. REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

69,965 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT | 335HP! | AUTO | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT | 335HP! | AUTO | HTD SEATS | RMT START | BOSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10760018
  2. 10760018
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,965KM
Used
VIN 1G1FB1RS2L0136755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 69,965 KM

Vehicle Description

335HP 1LT W/ TECH PKG INCL. REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BOSE AUDIO, BACKUP CAMERA, 18-IN ALLOYS, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO AND MORE! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT| 7-PASS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS/STEERING| RMT START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan GT| 7-PASS| LEATHER| HTD SEATS/STEERING| RMT START 106,838 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| SAFETY SENSE|CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 4x4| HTD SEATS| REAR CAM| SAFETY SENSE|CARPLAY 43,460 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Honda CR-V AWD | POWER GROUP | ALLOYS | KEYLESS ENTRY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2010 Honda CR-V AWD | POWER GROUP | ALLOYS | KEYLESS ENTRY 240,249 KM $6,227 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Camaro