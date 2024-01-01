$80,247+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
VIN 1G1Y73D4XL5110051
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 22,000 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
Stunning performance, a refined interior, and head-turning good looks are just the beginning of what makes this Chevy Corvette one of the finest sports cars on the market.
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is a mid engine sports car that has captivated enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. It will render your expectations obsolete with precision performance and incredible technology. From its aggressively sculpted exterior and driver-oriented cockpit, this beautiful Corvette is a combination of brilliant engineering and purpose-driven design making it an instant classic.
This convertible has an automatic transmission.
Our Corvette's trim level is 2LT. Upgrading to this 2LT Corvette is a great choice as it comes with Mulan leather bucket seats that are power adjustable, an 8 inch colour touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a Bose Performance series audio system, wireless charging and heads up display. You will also receive rear park assist with a rear vision digital mirror, blind spot detection, remote engine start, steering wheel mounted cruise control and audio controls, a heated steering wheel for added comfort, signature LED lights and stylish aluminum wheels. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff and has just 22000 kms.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
