$133,500
+ taxes & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
3LT 3LT, CONVERTIBLE, Z51 PACKAGE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
5,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8312094
- Stock #: P-6394A
- VIN: 1G1Y83D45L5110200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sebring Orange Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Natural
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 5,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $137505 - Myers Cadillac is just $133500!
2020 CORVETTE C8 Z51 CONVERTIBLE IN SEBRING ORANGE ON NATURAL LEATHER INTERIOR, HUD, CARBON FLASH EXTERIOR VENTS AND BARGE PACKAGE, VENTED SEATS, PDR, CARBON FLASH WHEELS, Z51 PACKAGE, 8 SPEED DUAL CLUTCH, FRONT LIFT WITH MEMORY, COMPEITION SEATS, ORANGE SEAT BELTS, PERFORMANCE EXHAUST, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Leather Seats
Rear Wheel Drive
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Steering wheel, heated
Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
Wipers, front intermittent
Headlamps, LED
Rear Park Assist
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear cross traffic alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Bose premium audio
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charging for devices
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air filtration system with pollen filter
Navigation
Park Assist
HUD
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
REMOVABLE ROOF PANEL
Performance data and video recorder
Antenna, integral front and rear
Seats, heated and vented driver and passenger
Trunk release, push button open
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, located on driver visor
Calipers, Black-painted
Seat adjuster, passenger 8-way power
Frame, aluminum structure
4G LTE
Airbags, frontal and side-impact, driver and passenger with Passenger Sensing System
Carbon Flash Exterior Badge Package
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with turn signal indicators
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control individual climate settings for driver and passenger, with outside temperature display
Cargo nets, 2
Chevrolet Connected Access (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package features leather-wrapped upper instrument panel, door trim panels and console
Gauge cluster, 12" diagonal colour with driver information display with multiple selectable modes and gauge configurations
Head-Up Display colour display with 3 modes: tour, sport, track; can display speed, gear, tach, shift lights, turn signals, bright headlamps, turn-by-turn navigation, g-metre, speed limit, lap times
Lighting, interior, theater dimming
Memory Driver and Passenger Convenience Package includes steering wheel and outside mirrors plus seat memory for both driver and passenger; key fob or door button activated
Seat adjuster, driver power bolster
Seat adjuster, passenger power bolster
Seat belt colour, Black ((HZN/HUF) Natural Dipped interior comes with (3N9) Tan seat belt colour; (HTO) Tension/Twilight Blue interior comes with (3A9) Tension Blue seat belt colour.)
Steering wheel controls, audio, voice recognition, cruise and Driver Information Centre
Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Upper Interior Trim Package includes headliner, visors, trim above windshield and rear window, and A-pillar trim
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc 12.6" (321 mm) front and 13.3" (339 mm) rear brake rotors
Engine, 6.2L V8 DI, high-output Variable Valve Timing (VVT), Active Fuel Management (AFM) (490 hp [365.4 kW] @ 6450 rpm, 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 5150 rpm)
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel with stainless-steel tips
Steering, power, magnetic rack-and-pinion, variable assist
Suspension, Corvette standard
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 14 speakers
Near Field Communication (NFC) allows customers to quickly and easily pair their compatible phone to the infotainment system by simply holding it up to the vehicle's infotainment screen; also known as "one-touch pairing"
Exterior accents, Carbon Flash, side vents and front/rear grille accents (Also includes tonneau grille.)
