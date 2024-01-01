$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
34,987KM
VIN 2GNAXVEX4L6236527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 34,987 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 34,987 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
Automatic Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Chevrolet Equinox