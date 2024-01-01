Menu
This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 34,987 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

34,987 KM

LT - Aluminum Wheels - Apple CarPlay

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
34,987KM
VIN 2GNAXVEX4L6236527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,987 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This low mileage SUV has just 34,987 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

4G WiFi
Teen Driver Technology
Automatic Braking

