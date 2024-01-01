Menu
***All Our Vehicles Come With A Free Carfax Report*** Barrhaven Mazda Sales is open Monday through Saturday for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a LIVE Sales Professional. For special requests or safety concerns, please book ahead with our sales team. ** FINANCE SPECIAL - ADVERTISED SALES PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE ONLY**

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

103,071 KM

$17,898

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/1LT Pkg | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT w/1LT Pkg | 2 Sets of Wheels Included!

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,071KM
VIN 2GNAXKEV7L6112913

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 39161
  • Mileage 103,071 KM

Vehicle Description

***All Our Vehicles Come With A Free Carfax Report*** Barrhaven Mazda Sales is open Monday through Saturday for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a LIVE Sales Professional. For special requests or safety concerns, please book ahead with our sales team. ** FINANCE SPECIAL - ADVERTISED SALES PRICE IS BASED ON FINANCE PURCHASE ONLY**

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Sway Control
High intensity discharge headlights
Perimeter/approach lights

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Power Driver Seat

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Rear cargo: liftgate
Fuel economy highway: 7.7L/100 km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 72 months/160,000km
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Fuel economy city: 8.9L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 225/65TR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65TR17.0
Departure angle: 23 deg
Approach angle: 15 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,897L (102.3 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Emergency communication system: OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Turn-by-turn navigation directions: OnStar Turn-by-Turn Navigation
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy combined: 8.4L/100 km
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Front headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior parking camera rear: Rear Vision Camera yes
Ground clearance (min): 175mm (6.9)
Horsepower: 170hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,410mm (55.5)
Exterior height: 1,661mm (65.4)
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 5,600RPM
Engine torque: 203 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.9mm x 86.4mm (2.91 x 3.40)
Wheelbase: 2,725mm (107.3)
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Rear legroom: 1,013mm (39.9)
Front hiproom: 1,377mm (54.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,313mm (51.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,453mm (57.2)
Exterior length: 4,651mm (183.1)
Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6)
Fuel tank capacity: 59.1L
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning active
Internet access capable: 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
Forward collision: Forward Collision Alert with Automatic Emergency Braking mitigation
Maintenance warranty: 24 months/24,000km
Curb weight: 1,508kg (3,325lbs)
Appearance: analog
GVWR: 2,025kg (4,464lbs)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 846 L (30 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,810 L (64 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$17,898

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2020 Chevrolet Equinox