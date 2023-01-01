$41,000+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
Commercial Cutaway 2WT EXPRESS 12" CUBE VAN- SINNGLE REAR WHEEL, REAR CAMERA
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
100,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10483911
- Stock #: p-7062a
- VIN: 1GB0GRFG5L1193947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Pewter
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 100,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $42230 - Myers Cadillac is just $41000!
2020 EXPRESS 139 (12 FOOT) CUBE VAN- SINGLE REAR WHEEL, 6.0 V8, REAR CAMERA, A/C, GVRW 9900 LB, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES- FINANCE AVAILABLE!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Body, standard
Transmission oil cooler, external
Frame, ladder-type
Incomplete vehicle certification
Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
Steering, power
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 33 gallons (124.9L)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater
Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Interior
oil life monitor
Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
Floor covering, Black rubberized-vinyl front
Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
Heater and defogger with front and side window defoggers
Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
Lighting, interior with dome light and door handle-activated switches
Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
Driver Information Centre includes fuel range, average speed, oil life, fuel used, ice warning, engine hours, average fuel economy, tachometer and maintenance reminders
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Hill start assist
Brake/transmission shift interlock for automatic transmissions
StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
Exterior
Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
License plate kit, front
Bumper, front painted Black with step-pad (Deleted when (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package is ordered.)
Flasher, heavy duty light emitting diode (LED)
Headlamps, dual halogen composite
Grille, Black composite (Not available with (ZR7) Chrome Appearance Package.)
Media / Nav / Comm
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (R04) single rear wheel configuration.)
GVWR, 9900 lbs. (4490 kg) (Includes (R04) single rear wheel configuration. Not available with (R05) dual rear wheel combination. Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
Wheel configuration, rear, single (Not available with (C7A) 10,000 lbs. (4536 kg) GVWR or (C7N) 12,300 lbs. (5579 kg.) GVWR.)
Mirrors, outside delete (Not available with (5Q7) Upfitter option Blank Sail Panel Delete when ordered with (YF2) Ambulance Package.)
Mirror, inside rearview (Included and only available with (UVC) Rear Vision Camera.)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (does not monitor spare tires) (Required with (C4M) 9900 lbs. (4490 kg) GVWR and (R04) single rear 4 - 16" x 6.5" (40.6 cm x 16.5 cm) wheels.)
