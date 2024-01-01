$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van Wt
2020 Chevrolet Express
Cargo Van Wt
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
VIN 1GCWGBFG3L1203503
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # P-8068A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 341HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Chevrolet Express