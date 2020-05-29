Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Express

2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van WT 2500 SAVANA, 155" , V6 , LOCKING REAR DIFF, LIKE NEW!!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Express

Cargo Van WT 2500 SAVANA, 155" , V6 , LOCKING REAR DIFF, LIKE NEW!!

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

  1. 5185544
  2. 5185544
  3. 5185544
  4. 5185544
  5. 5185544
Contact Seller

$29,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 25,800KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5185544
  • Stock #: PR10804
  • VIN: 1GCWGBFP7L1135108
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Medium Pewter
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE! NO ADMIN FEES - CERTIFIED!!!

Compare at $30898 - Myers Cadillac is just $29998!

2020 GMC SAVANA 2500 155 V6!!! LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR VISION CAMERA, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, SINGLE REAR WHEEL, REAR BARN DOORS, LIKE NEW!! **LOTS AND LOTS AND LOTS OF WARRANTY!!!** IN HOUSE LEASING AVAILABLE, FINANCE AVAILABLE, NO ADMIN FEES.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Convenience
  • DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Additional Features
  • oil life monitor
  • Hill start assist
  • Body, standard
  • Suspension, front independent with coil springs and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, rear hypoid drive axle with multi-leaf springs
  • Steering, power
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted, all windows
  • Wipers, front intermittent wet-arm with pulse washers
  • License plate kit, front
  • Cup holders, 3 on the engine console cover
  • Instrumentation, analog with speedometer, odometer with trip odometer, fuel level, voltmeter, engine temperature and oil pressure
  • Warning tones, headlamp on and key-in-ignition
  • Theft-deterrent system, vehicle, PASS-Key III
  • Defogger, side windows
  • Headliner, cloth, over driver and passenger
  • Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
  • Door, swing-out passenger-side, 60/40 split
  • Mirrors, outside manual, Black
  • Assist handles, driver and right-front passenger
  • Console, engine cover with open storage bin
  • Steering wheel, steel sleeve column with theft-deterrent locking feature, Black
  • Visors, driver and front passenger, cloth, padded
  • Battery, 600 cold-cranking amps, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
  • Frame, full-length box ladder-type
  • Fuel tank capacity, mid-frame and approximately 31 gallons (117.3L)
  • Brake/transmission shift interlock, for automatic transmissions
  • Door beams, steel-side
  • StabiliTrak, traction assistance and vehicle stability enhancement system
  • Tow/haul mode selector, instrument panel-mounted
  • Tires, front LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Tires, rear LT245/75R16E all-season, blackwall
  • Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • GVWR, 8600 lbs. (3901 kg) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Trim panels, hinged rear side doors and hinged rear doors (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package.)
  • Lighting, interior with 4 dome lights 1 overhead and 3 LED's on cross members in cargo area, includes defeat switch and door handle-activated switches
  • Cold Climate Package includes (K05) engine block heater (Includes (K08) auxiliary heat generator when ordered with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo Diesel engine.)
  • Cooling, external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duamax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • Bumpers, front and rear painted Black with step-pad
  • Headlamps, dual halogen composite
  • Transmission oil cooler, external (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine is ordered.)
  • Engine, 4.3L V6 with Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (276 hp [206 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 298 lb-ft of torque [404 Nm] @ 3900 rpm) (Reference the Engine/Axle page for availability.)
  • Alternator, 105 amps (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package, (C69) rear air conditioning, (9L7) Wiring junction block equipment accessory or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
  • 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Floor covering, full-length Black rubberized-vinyl (Not available with (RFM) rear floor covering delete or (PCH) Hotel Shuttle Package.)
  • Cargo tie-downs 6 D-ring attachments on cargo area floor (Not available with (Y3H) Paratransit Package or (ZP6) 5-passenger Express Crew Van.)
  • Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Included and only available with (UE1) OnStar. Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
  • Airbags, seat-mounted side-impact for driver and right-front passenger and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for 1-row coverage with (ZX1) driver only high-back bucket seat or (ZX2) driver and right-front passenger high-back bucket seats, and 2-row covera...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Honda Civic SED...
 22,446 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Venza 4D...
 112,949 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Malib...
 60,890 KM
$11,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory