2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top

CornerStep, rear bumper

Glass, deep-tinted

Door handles, body-colour

Taillamps, LED with signature

Black Bowtie, (front grille)

Bumper, front (Body-colour.)

Bumper, rear (Body colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Fog lamps, front, LED

Grille (Body colour bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed, activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel