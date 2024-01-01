2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
CERTIFIED
Compare at $41195 - Myers Cadillac is just $39995!

JUST IN- 2020 SILVERADO LT CREW CAB- REMOTE VEHICLE START, CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BED LINER, HEATED FRONT SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 ENGINE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, 18 BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS, - TRUE NORTH EDITION, REAR VISION CAMERA, BLACK ASSIST STEPS , TRAILERING PACKAGE, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, CLEAN CARFAX

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P-8047A
  • Mileage 74,325 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Four Wheel Drive
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine, (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine, (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Interior

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass located in instrument cluster
Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Exterior

Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Bumper, rear chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mirror caps, chrome (Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ lift

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Safety

Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500