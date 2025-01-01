2020 Chevrolet Tahoe

remote start

Cargo Net

Cargo management system

Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)

Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming

Defogger, rear-window electric

Pedals, power-adjustable for accelerator and brake

Climate control, tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver, right-front passenger and rear passengers

Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting

Lighting, interior with dome light, driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Power outlet, 110-volt

Windows, power, all express down, front express up

Assist handles, 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable

Power outlets, 5 auxiliary, 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel, console, back of console, 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area

Driver Information Centre, 4.2" diagonal multi-colour