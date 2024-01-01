$30,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth LT, AWD, 2ND ROW BUCKETS, TRAILERING PKG
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$30,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,524KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW7LJ285187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1339a
- Mileage 104,524 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $31925 - Myers Cadillac is just $30995!
JUST IN - 2020 TRAVERSE LT AWD- RED ON BLACK HEATED CLOTH SEATS, 7 PASSEGER, 2ND ROW CAPTAIN SEATS, TRAILERING PACKAGE, BLOCK HEATER, HD REAR CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY, POWER LIFGATE, 9 SPEED AUTO, HID HEADLAMPS, SPLASH GUARDS, THIS IS A ONE OWNER, CLEAN TITLE, VEHICLE. NON SMOKER.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering column, tilt
Apple CarPlay
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control
Compass display, digital
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders, covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Cup holders, 10 total
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 3-spoke
Umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Visors, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Windows, power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Roof rails, black
Fog lamps, front
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Fascia, front body-colour
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, high intensity discharge
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding, body-colour, with turn signal indicators
Mouldings, Black bodyside
Mouldings, rocker, Black
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Rear Vision Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Rear seat reminder
Tire Pressure Monitor, includes Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare.)
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger, driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact and roof-rail side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children a...
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector (Always use seat belts and the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See t...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Steering, power
Tool kit, road emergency
E10 Fuel capable
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Alternator, 170 amps
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Battery, heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Chassis, All-Wheel Drive System
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm)
GVWR, 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Traction Mode Select
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
