2020 Chrysler Pacifica
2020 Chrysler Pacifica
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
+ taxes & licensing
Used
95,545KM
VIN 2C4RC3BG5LR290000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 95,545 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
