Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

58,473 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Grand caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Grand caravan

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

  1. 1688669419
  2. 1688669419
  3. 1688669419
  4. 1688669419
  5. 1688669419
  6. 1688669419
  7. 1688669419
  8. 1688669419
  9. 1688669419
  10. 1688669419
  11. 1688669419
  12. 1688669419
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
58,473KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10149576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Anthracite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 58,473 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Used Trucks Ottawa

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 58,473 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Silve...
 269,620 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Tundra L...
 214,717 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Call Dealer

613-850-XXXX

(click to show)

613-850-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory