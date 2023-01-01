Menu
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

57,478 KM

Details Description

$33,444

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

PREMIUM PLUS| 7 PASS| LEATHER| RMT START| REAR CAM

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

57,478KM
Used
  • Stock #: 230799
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG4LR191686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Octane Red Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,478 KM

Vehicle Description

7 PASSENGER PREMIUM PLUS W/ LEATHER, REMOTE START, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS AND STOW N GO FOLDING SECOND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS!! Leather-wrapped steering, touchscreen infotainment, tow package, three-zone air conditioning, full power group incl. power seat, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

