$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
- Listing ID: 10287957
- Stock #: C12797
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG1LR190931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The family friendly Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan. This 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is GT. This top of the line Grand Caravan GT comes with unique aluminum wheels, a sportier suspension, automatic headlamps, front fog lamps, a useful roof rack system, dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate, 2nd & 3rd row in floor Super Stow'N Go seats, a rear view camera, remote keyless entry, a 115 V power outle, and remote engine start for added convenience. Keeping you and your whole family comfortable and entertained is a multimedia radio with a 6.5 inch touchscreen and 9 premium speakers, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, heated leather seats, a power driver seat, automatic tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, rear reading lamps, and an electronic vehicle information center. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Premium Audio System, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Remote Start, 10-way Power Driver Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGEG1LR190931.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Dual-zone Climate Control
Additional Features
Premium audio system
heated steering wheels
10-way Power Driver Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5