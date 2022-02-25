2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

$42,995 + taxes & licensing 5 , 9 9 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8393715

8393715 Stock #: 27051

27051 VIN: 2C4RDGCG7LR248172

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 5,993 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Trailer Sway Control Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Anti-whiplash front head restraints DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Max seating capacity: 7 Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 3rd row seats: split-bench Cylinder configuration: V-6 Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Door mirrors: body-colour 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs) Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Transmission: multi-speed automatic Rear seats: captain Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6') Front tires: 225/65HR17.0 Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0 Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 Engine displacement: 3.6 L Engine litres: 3.6 Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM Passenger volume: 4,630L (163.5 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs) Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.) Departure angle: 18 deg Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM Approach angle: 13 deg GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs) Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.) Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Power 2-way driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes CD-MP3 decoder Remote engine start: keyfob Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12 Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Primary LCD size: 6.5 Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9) Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8) Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27) Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6) Fuel economy city: 13.7L/100 km Fuel economy combined: 11.8L/100 km 3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0) 3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9) Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5) Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8) Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7) Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2) Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7) Rear legroom: 941mm (37.1) 3rd row legroom: 959mm (37.7) Rear headroom: 939mm (36.9) Rear hiproom: 1,646mm (64.8) 3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7) Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7) Rear shoulder room: 1,643mm (64.7) Internal memory capacity (GB): 28 GB Parking sensors: ParkSense rear Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.