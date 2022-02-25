Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

5,993 KM

Details Description Features

$42,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus | Leather, DVD, Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Premium Plus | Leather, DVD, Power Doors

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 8393715
  2. 8393715
  3. 8393715
  4. 8393715
  5. 8393715
  6. 8393715
  7. 8393715
  8. 8393715
  9. 8393715
  10. 8393715
  11. 8393715
  12. 8393715
  13. 8393715
  14. 8393715
  15. 8393715
  16. 8393715
  17. 8393715
  18. 8393715
  19. 8393715
  20. 8393715
  21. 8393715
  22. 8393715
  23. 8393715
  24. 8393715
  25. 8393715
Contact Seller

$42,995

+ taxes & licensing

5,993KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8393715
  • Stock #: 27051
  • VIN: 2C4RDGCG7LR248172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27051
  • Mileage 5,993 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Trailer Sway Control
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Bodyside mouldings
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
DVD-Audio
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Fuel Tank Capacity: 75.0L
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Curb weight: 2,050kg (4,519lbs)
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Transmission: multi-speed automatic
Rear seats: captain
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.6')
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
Engine displacement: 3.6 L
Engine litres: 3.6
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Manual-shift auto: AUTOSTICK
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Passenger volume: 4,630L (163.5 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Towing capacity: 1,633kg (3,600lbs)
Ramp breakover angle: 14 deg
Interior maximum cargo volume: 4,072 L (144 cu.ft.)
Departure angle: 18 deg
Horsepower: 283hp @ 6,400RPM
Approach angle: 13 deg
GVWR: 2,744kg (6,049lbs)
Interior cargo volume: 934 L (33 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy highway: 9.4L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
CD-MP3 decoder
Remote engine start: keyfob
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 12
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Exterior height: 1,725mm (67.9)
Front headroom: 1,012mm (39.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 96.0mm x 83.0mm (3.78 x 3.27)
Ground clearance (min): 142mm (5.6)
Fuel economy city: 13.7L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 11.8L/100 km
3rd row shoulder room: 1,575mm (62.0)
3rd row headroom: 963mm (37.9)
Front hiproom: 1,485mm (58.5)
Exterior length: 5,151mm (202.8)
Exterior body width: 1,998mm (78.7)
Wheelbase: 3,078mm (121.2)
Front legroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Rear legroom: 941mm (37.1)
3rd row legroom: 959mm (37.7)
Rear headroom: 939mm (36.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,646mm (64.8)
3rd row hiproom: 1,238mm (48.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,619mm (63.7)
Rear shoulder room: 1,643mm (64.7)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 28 GB
Parking sensors: ParkSense rear
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 5,993 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 74,912 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 124,420 KM
$38,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory