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<p data-start=0 data-end=506>2020 FORD ECOSPORT SE FWD – COMPACT, PRACTICAL & FUEL-EFFICIENT!<br data-start=64 data-end=67>LIKE NEW – RELIABLE FORD ENGINEERING WITH A COMFORTABLE & EASY DRIVE!<br data-start=136 data-end=139 data-is-only-node=>2.0L I4 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – SMOOTH, EFFICIENT & BUILT FOR DAILY DRIVING!<br data-start=225 data-end=228>SE TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH MODERN FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY & CRUISE CONTROL!<br data-start=393 data-end=396>PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTERS OR FIRST-TIME BUYERS – COMPACT, VERSATILE & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=478 data-end=481>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=508 data-end=545>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</p><p data-start=547 data-end=756 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=604 data-end=607>TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2020 Ford EcoSport

219,213 KM

Details Description Features

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2020 Ford EcoSport

SE

Watch This Vehicle
13985595

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1777048534
  2. 1777048527
  3. 1777048536
  4. 1777048537
  5. 1777048528
  6. 1777048530
  7. 1777048531
  8. 1777048532
  9. 1777048533
  10. 1777048557
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

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Used
219,213KM
Excellent Condition
VIN MAJ3S2GE6LC346258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,213 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD ECOSPORT SE FWD – COMPACT, PRACTICAL & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – RELIABLE FORD ENGINEERING WITH A COMFORTABLE & EASY DRIVE!
2.0L I4 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – SMOOTH, EFFICIENT & BUILT FOR DAILY DRIVING!
SE TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH MODERN FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY & CRUISE CONTROL!
PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTERS OR FIRST-TIME BUYERS – COMPACT, VERSATILE & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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613-822-2725

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DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2020 Ford EcoSport