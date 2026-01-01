$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE
2020 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,213 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD ECOSPORT SE FWD – COMPACT, PRACTICAL & FUEL-EFFICIENT!
LIKE NEW – RELIABLE FORD ENGINEERING WITH A COMFORTABLE & EASY DRIVE!
2.0L I4 ENGINE + AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION – SMOOTH, EFFICIENT & BUILT FOR DAILY DRIVING!
SE TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH MODERN FEATURES: HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, KEYLESS ENTRY & CRUISE CONTROL!
PERFECT FOR CITY COMMUTERS OR FIRST-TIME BUYERS – COMPACT, VERSATILE & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
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