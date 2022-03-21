2020 Ford EcoSport

$30,995 + taxes & licensing 2 , 0 1 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8960572

Stock #: P-6602A

VIN: MAJ6S3KL4LC351127

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Ebony Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 2,012 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Automatic Air Conditioning Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Systems Monitor Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Supplemental Heater 6-Way Passenger Seat Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: TBA Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.51 Axle Ratio Engine: 2.0L Ti-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology 51.5 L Fuel Tank Safety Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Rear Collision Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Tire mobility kit Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Chrome Side Windows Trim Roof Rack Rails Only Black Bodyside Cladding Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Conventional Rear Cargo Access Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Tires: 205/50R17 AS BSW Wheels: 17" Premium Dark Stainless-Painted -inc: Machined aluminum Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System 675w Regular Amplifier Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

