Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Edge

42,700 KM

Details Description Features

$35,358

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$35,358

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Ford

613-823-1555

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

  1. 10634322
  2. 10634322
  3. 10634322
  4. 10634322
  5. 10634322
  6. 10634322
  7. 10634322
  8. 10634322
  9. 10634322
  10. 10634322
  11. 10634322
  12. 10634322
  13. 10634322
  14. 10634322
  15. 10634322
  16. 10634322
  17. 10634322
  18. 10634322
  19. 10634322
  20. 10634322
  21. 10634322
  22. 10634322
  23. 10634322
  24. 10634322
  25. 10634322
  26. 10634322
  27. 10634322
  28. 10634322
  29. 10634322
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,358

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
42,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634322
  • Stock #: J1019
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J90LBA78564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Own our 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD and start driving with style in Burgundy Velvet! Featuring a TurboCharged 2.0 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV serves up a composed ride with precise handling, and it scores near approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway with a distinctive design that demands your attention. Just check out its sophisticated appearance with LED lighting, fog lamps, and great-looking alloy wheels.Open the door of our SEL, and you'll find a well-crafted cabin with ActiveX heated front seats, 10-way power for the driver, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and impressive versatility for your cargo. The technology is also impressive and includes SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, and a nine-speaker sound system. It's easy to stay connected with tech like that!Ford focuses on your peace of mind by providing a backup camera, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, ABS, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags with Safety Canopy side-curtain coverage. Our Edge SEL is the sharp choice you need to succeed in your busy world. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come see the new state of the art facility where trust and transparency is our main priority. Whether it?s in Sales with our friendly and knowledgeable staff, or in Service where you can watch our professional techs working on your vehicle, as you relax in our comfortable lounge equipped with a refreshments bar. Shopping for a new or used vehicle? We have financing options available and can find the vehicle you?re looking for. Call us today at (613) 823-1555 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 555 Dealership Dr. Ottawa ON K2J 6H8.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Ford

2022 Honda Accord Hy...
 13,444 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-250 Supe...
 82,601 KM
$61,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Bla...
 18,428 KM
$58,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

Call Dealer

613-823-XXXX

(click to show)

613-823-1555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory