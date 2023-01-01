$35,358+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10634322
- Stock #: J1019
- VIN: 2FMPK4J90LBA78564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Own our 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD and start driving with style in Burgundy Velvet! Featuring a TurboCharged 2.0 Litre EcoBoost 4 Cylinder that offers 245hp connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This All Wheel Drive SUV serves up a composed ride with precise handling, and it scores near approximately 8.4L/100km on the highway with a distinctive design that demands your attention. Just check out its sophisticated appearance with LED lighting, fog lamps, and great-looking alloy wheels.Open the door of our SEL, and you'll find a well-crafted cabin with ActiveX heated front seats, 10-way power for the driver, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and impressive versatility for your cargo. The technology is also impressive and includes SYNC 3 with an 8-inch touchscreen, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, and a nine-speaker sound system. It's easy to stay connected with tech like that!Ford focuses on your peace of mind by providing a backup camera, a blind-spot monitor, lane-keeping assistance, ABS, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags with Safety Canopy side-curtain coverage. Our Edge SEL is the sharp choice you need to succeed in your busy world. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Come see the new state of the art facility where trust and transparency is our main priority. Whether it?s in Sales with our friendly and knowledgeable staff, or in Service where you can watch our professional techs working on your vehicle, as you relax in our comfortable lounge equipped with a refreshments bar. Shopping for a new or used vehicle? We have financing options available and can find the vehicle you?re looking for. Call us today at (613) 823-1555 or stop by the dealership. We are located at 555 Dealership Dr. Ottawa ON K2J 6H8.
