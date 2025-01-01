Menu
TOP OF THE LINE TITATNIUM HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, active park assist, heads-up display, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, digital cluster, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, power lift gate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Ford Escape

79,825 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,825KM
VIN 1FMCU9DZ4LUA60774

  Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 251438
  Mileage 79,825 KM

TOP OF THE LINE TITATNIUM HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, active park assist, heads-up display, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, digital cluster, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, power lift gate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford Escape