2020 Ford Escape
TITANIUM AWD |PREMIUM PKG | HTD LEATHER |PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 251438
- Mileage 79,825 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE TITATNIUM HYBRID ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ PREMIUM PACKAGE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, active park assist, heads-up display, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, 19-inch alloys, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, digital cluster, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, rain-sensing wipers, power lift gate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
