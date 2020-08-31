Menu
2020 Ford Escape

24,130 KM

Details Description Features

$28,794

+ tax & licensing
$28,794

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE w/ CO-PILOT360 ASSIST | NAVIGATION

2020 Ford Escape

SE w/ CO-PILOT360 ASSIST | NAVIGATION

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,794

+ taxes & licensing

24,130KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5782851
  Stock #: 200516
  VIN: 1FMCU9G60LUA13324

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 200516
  • Mileage 24,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Oxford White and loaded with features incl . 4x4 Navigation and all the safety feature such as Ford Co-Pilot 360, Blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, rear view camera, heated seats, push button start, cruise control,tinted glass, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Microsoft Sync, full power group incl power seat, Microsoft SYNC 3- AM/FM/Sirius XM w/USB input, headlamps, Bluetooth, keyless entry and even the factory block heater for those cold mornings. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. awd, 4wd

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

