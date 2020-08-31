2020 Ford Escape

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Finished in Oxford White and loaded with features incl . 4x4 Navigation and all the safety feature such as Ford Co-Pilot 360, Blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, rear view camera, heated seats, push button start, cruise control,tinted glass, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto/Microsoft Sync, full power group incl power seat, Microsoft SYNC 3- AM/FM/Sirius XM w/USB input, headlamps, Bluetooth, keyless entry and even the factory block heater for those cold mornings. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, Carfax report included. awd, 4wd
