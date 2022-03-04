$78,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Expedition
2020 Ford Expedition
Limited Max - Navigation
35,713KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8651356
- Stock #: 21-1390A
- VIN: 1FMJK2AT1LEA44868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,713 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $81368 - Our Price is just $78998!
Ford's flagship SUV, the Expedition sets the benchmark for what a full size SUV should look and feel like. This 2020 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Ford Expedition Max sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromized towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its swagger and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 35,713 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 375HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Expedition's trim level is Limited Max. Upgrade to this Ford Expedition Limited Max and you'll receive plenty of extra features such as larger premium aluminum wheels, a dual-row power sunroof, a power tailgate, power running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen 12 speaker stereo, an 8 inch touchscreen paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition. Additional premium features include power adjustable heated and cooled front seats, power adjustable pedals, FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry with push button start and smart device remote engine start, dual zone climate control, Ford Co-Pilot360 that adds front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK2AT1LEA44868.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $626.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
COOLED SEATS
Sunroof
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Premium Audio
Navigation
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
4G LTE
