2020 Ford Expedition

$78,998 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8651356

8651356 Stock #: 21-1390A

21-1390A VIN: 1FMJK2AT1LEA44868

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,713 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Heated Steering Wheel Comfort Climate Control Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS Power Options Power Liftgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Park Assist Blind Spot Detection 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.