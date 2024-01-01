Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

100,896 KM

$39,958 + tax & licensing

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER ST W/ PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY & STREET PACK INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MULTI-CONTOUR MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT & HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, ENHANCED PARK ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND NAVIGATION! Premium 21-inch black alloys, rain-sensing wipers, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control w/ rear A/C, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, auto dimming rearview mirror and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2020 Ford Explorer

100,896 KM

Details Description

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

100,896KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC9LGB86823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,896 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER ST W/ PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY & STREET PACK INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MULTI-CONTOUR MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT & HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, ENHANCED PARK ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND NAVIGATION! Premium 21-inch black alloys, rain-sensing wipers, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control w/ rear A/C, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, auto dimming rearview mirror and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

