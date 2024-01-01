$39,958+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
ST AWD | 6-PASS | PANO ROOF | MASSAGE SEATS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,958
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Tri-Coat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,896 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 6-PASSENGER ST W/ PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY & STREET PACK INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, MULTI-CONTOUR MASSAGE SEATS, HEATED/COOLED LEATHER FRONT & HEATED REAR SEATS, HEATED STEERING, REMOTE START, ENHANCED PARK ASSIST, 360 CAMERA, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL AND NAVIGATION! Premium 21-inch black alloys, rain-sensing wipers, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, dual-zone climate control w/ rear A/C, ambient lighting, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, paddle shifters, auto dimming rearview mirror and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
