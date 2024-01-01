Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

116,599 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 7 PASS, LEATHER, NAVI, HTD. & COOLED SEATS

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited 7 PASS, LEATHER, NAVI, HTD. & COOLED SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,599KM
VIN 1FMSK8FH9LGB96588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B96588
  • Mileage 116,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-722-3030

2020 Ford Explorer