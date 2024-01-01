$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
Limited 7 PASS, LEATHER, NAVI, HTD. & COOLED SEATS
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B96588
- Mileage 116,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Home of the Platinum up to 200,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 38 years.
Vehicle Features
Import Car Centre Sales
613-722-3030