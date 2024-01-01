2020 Ford Explorer

Menu
LOADED ST ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 400HP, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ST STREET PACK AND PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Multicontour leather massage seats, heated/cooled front seats & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, premium 10.1-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, performance brakes, premium 21-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, remote start, ambient lighting, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, sport steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Used
122,221KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC2LGB17004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,221 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED ST ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ 400HP, PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, ST STREET PACK AND PREMIUM PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! Multicontour leather massage seats, heated/cooled front seats & heated 2nd row captains chairs, heated steering, premium 10.1-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, performance brakes, premium 21-inch black alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, active park assist, lane-keep assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Bang & Olufsen premium audio, remote start, ambient lighting, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, rear sunshades, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, sport steering wheel, Bluetooth and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

