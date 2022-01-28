Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

61,555 KM

Details Description

$47,826

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

XLT 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | 7 PASS LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

61,555KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8181228
  • Stock #: 220070
  • VIN: 1FMSK8DH4LGA98653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220070
  • Mileage 61,555 KM

Vehicle Description

Well equipped explorer with leather seating for 7, navigation, panoramic sunroof, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rear camera with parking sensors, remote start, dual climate control, front + rear heated seats, 20 alloy wheels, tow package, roof rack, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, speed sign recognition, blind spot information, cross traffic alert, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

