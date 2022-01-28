$47,826+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD | NEW ARRIVAL | 7 PASS LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$47,826
- Listing ID: 8181228
- Stock #: 220070
- VIN: 1FMSK8DH4LGA98653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 61,555 KM
Vehicle Description
Well equipped explorer with leather seating for 7, navigation, panoramic sunroof, full power group including power seat + power lift gate, rear camera with parking sensors, remote start, dual climate control, front + rear heated seats, 20 alloy wheels, tow package, roof rack, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, speed sign recognition, blind spot information, cross traffic alert, and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184
