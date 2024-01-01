Menu
CERTIFIED

Compare at $25503 - Myers Cadillac is just $24760!

JUST IN- 2020 FORD F150 SUPERCAB WITH THE 5.0 COYOTE V8, COLOR MATCHED CAP INCLUDED! TRAILERING PACKAGE, 4X4, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP, REAR CAMERA., CARPLAY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES , CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, CERTIFIED

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2020 Ford F-150

146,578 KM

$24,760

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT XLT, SUPERCAB, 5.0 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA

2020 Ford F-150

XLT XLT, SUPERCAB, 5.0 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

$24,760

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,578KM
VIN 1FTFX1E56LKF56113

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-1343A
  • Mileage 146,578 KM

CERTIFIED
Compare at $25503 - Myers Cadillac is just $24760!

JUST IN- 2020 FORD F150 SUPERCAB WITH THE 5.0 COYOTE V8, COLOR MATCHED CAP INCLUDED! TRAILERING PACKAGE, 4X4, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP, REAR CAMERA., CARPLAY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES , CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, CERTIFIED

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Aluminum Wheels
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Fixed antenna
Android Auto

Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
2020 Ford F-150