$24,760+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT XLT, SUPERCAB, 5.0 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA
2020 Ford F-150
XLT XLT, SUPERCAB, 5.0 V8, 4X4, REAR CAMERA
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$24,760
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,578KM
VIN 1FTFX1E56LKF56113
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1343A
- Mileage 146,578 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $25503 - Myers Cadillac is just $24760!
JUST IN- 2020 FORD F150 SUPERCAB WITH THE 5.0 COYOTE V8, COLOR MATCHED CAP INCLUDED! TRAILERING PACKAGE, 4X4, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER GROUP, REAR CAMERA., CARPLAY, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES , CERTIFIED, NON SMOKER, CERTIFIED
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
glove box
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Apple CarPlay
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Reverse Opening Rear Doors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Block Heater
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Android Auto
Safety
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Additional Features
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome Exterior Accents
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Dynamic Hitch Assist
Cargo Box Lighting
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$24,760
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 Ford F-150