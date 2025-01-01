Menu
ONLY 47,000KMS!! XLT SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 375HP TWIN TURBO ENGINE!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, running boards, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, bed extender, heated seats, navigation, remote start, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2020 Ford F-150

46,723 KM

Details Description

$41,922

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4X4 | CREW | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY |ALLOYS

13048292

2020 Ford F-150

XLT SPORT 4X4 | CREW | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY |ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$41,922

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,723KM
VIN 1FTEW1E41LFC75710

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,723 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 47,000KMS!! XLT SPORT CREW CAB 4X4 W/ 375HP TWIN TURBO ENGINE!! Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 18-inch alloys, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, running boards, 5-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, bed extender, heated seats, navigation, remote start, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$41,922

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford F-150