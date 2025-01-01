Menu
LARIAT SPORT 4X4 6.7L POWERSTROKE IN STUNNIG RAPID RED!! Crew Cab W/ FX4 Package, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch black alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 3.55 axle, tow mirrors, running boards, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, tailgate box step, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!

2020 Ford F-250

Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
162,823KM
VIN 1FT8W2BT7LEE02013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 162,823 KM

Vehicle Description

LARIAT SPORT 4X4 6.7L POWERSTROKE IN STUNNIG RAPID RED!! Crew Cab W/ FX4 Package, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch black alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 3.55 axle, tow mirrors, running boards, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, tailgate box step, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Ford F-250