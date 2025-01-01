$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
LARIAT SPORT 4X4|POWERSTROKE|HTD LEATHER|PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 162,823 KM
Vehicle Description
LARIAT SPORT 4X4 6.7L POWERSTROKE IN STUNNIG RAPID RED!! Crew Cab W/ FX4 Package, leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, navigation, remote start, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, 20-inch black alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 3.55 axle, tow mirrors, running boards, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, tailgate box step, garage door opener, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500