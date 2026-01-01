$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
XLT 4X4 | CREW |GODZILLA 7.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | A/C
2020 Ford F-250
XLT 4X4 | CREW |GODZILLA 7.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | A/C
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,450 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! XLT 4X4 CREW CAB GODZILLA W/ 7.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, navigation, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, auxiliary switches, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-746-8500