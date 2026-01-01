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LOW KMS!! XLT 4X4 CREW CAB GODZILLA W/ 7.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, navigation, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, auxiliary switches, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2020 Ford F-250

92,450 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4 | CREW |GODZILLA 7.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | A/C

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14212463

2020 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4 | CREW |GODZILLA 7.3L V8 | HTD SEATS | A/C

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14212463
  2. 14212463
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  5. 14212463
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
92,450KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN7LEE13221

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,450 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! XLT 4X4 CREW CAB GODZILLA W/ 7.3L V8!! Heated seats, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 360 camera w/ rear park sensors, navigation, 18-inch alloys, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane departure warning, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, tow mirrors, auxiliary switches, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford F-250