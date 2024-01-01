$62,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350
XLT | SuperCab | 8' Bed | Dually | PowerStoke Diesel | ONLY 50350kms
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$62,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8X3DT5LED55838
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 24-0141
- Mileage 50,350 KM
Vehicle Description
XLT model equipped with SYNC3 8" LCD touch screen with Apple Auto, Android for Auto, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, running boards, spray in bedliner and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
