XLT model equipped with SYNC3 8" LCD touch screen with Apple Auto, Android for Auto, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, running boards, spray in bedliner and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.<br />SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.<br />FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.<br />All prices are plus HST and licence fees.<br />We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

2020 Ford F-350

50,350 KM

Details Description

$62,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-350

XLT | SuperCab | 8' Bed | Dually | PowerStoke Diesel | ONLY 50350kms

2020 Ford F-350

XLT | SuperCab | 8' Bed | Dually | PowerStoke Diesel | ONLY 50350kms

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,350KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT8X3DT5LED55838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 24-0141
  • Mileage 50,350 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT model equipped with SYNC3 8" LCD touch screen with Apple Auto, Android for Auto, BlueTooth, XM satellite radio, back up camera, trailer towing pkg with factory installed trailer brake control, running boards, spray in bedliner and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-9646

$62,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2020 Ford F-350