2020 Ford F-350

$95,527 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 8 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7718539

7718539 Stock #: 211072

211072 VIN: 1FT7W3BT5LED81051

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 211072

Mileage 55,803 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Power Options Power Locks Security Anti-Theft Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Safety Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Auto Dimming Mirrors Anti-Starter Fully loaded Adjustable Pedals Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.