2020 Ford F-350

55,803 KM

$95,527

+ tax & licensing
$95,527

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 Ford F-350

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat 4X4 | 6.7L POWER STROKE | TREMOR OFF-ROAD

2020 Ford F-350

Lariat 4X4 | 6.7L POWER STROKE | TREMOR OFF-ROAD

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$95,527

+ taxes & licensing

55,803KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7718539
  Stock #: 211072
  VIN: 1FT7W3BT5LED81051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211072
  • Mileage 55,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Lariat 6.7L Power Stroke Turbo Diesel! This truck is equipped with Tremor Off-Road package, 20 alloy wheels with A/T tires, ventilated seats, tow package with trailer brake controller, premium B&O audio, panoramic sunroof, memory system, front + rear heated seats, navigation, rear camera with park assist sensors, dual climate control, blind spot monitor system, cross traffic alert, driver alert, rear park aid, pre-collision safety system, lane keeping system, and more! This is one impressive truck! I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Locks
Anti-Theft
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Digital clock
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Adjustable Pedals
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

