2020 Ford F-550
XL
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,251 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ARRIVAL ALUMINUM BODY!!!
2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW XL 4WD CREW CAB 179" WB 60" CA WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 98251 KM ! POWERFUL 6.7L DIESEL – HEAVY DUTY WORKHORSE – CREW CAB COMFORT WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS – 4X4 CAPABILITY – READY FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR FLEET EXPANSION – STRONG, RELIABLE & BUILT TO PERFORM ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE
613-822-2725