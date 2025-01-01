Menu
2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW XL 4WD CREW CAB 179 WB 60 CA WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 98251 KM ! POWERFUL 6.7L DIESEL – HEAVY DUTY WORKHORSE – CREW CAB COMFORT WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS – 4X4 CAPABILITY – READY FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR FLEET EXPANSION – STRONG, RELIABLE & BUILT TO PERFORM ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !

** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

2020 Ford F-550

98,251 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-550

XL

12513934

2020 Ford F-550

XL

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,251KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FD0W5HT2LEC94323

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,251 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ARRIVAL ALUMINUM BODY!!!

2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-550 DRW XL 4WD CREW CAB 179" WB 60" CA WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 98251 KM ! POWERFUL 6.7L DIESEL – HEAVY DUTY WORKHORSE – CREW CAB COMFORT WITH DUAL REAR WHEELS – 4X4 CAPABILITY – READY FOR COMMERCIAL USE OR FLEET EXPANSION – STRONG, RELIABLE & BUILT TO PERFORM ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !


** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, FINANCING FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2020 Ford F-550