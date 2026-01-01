$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,647 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 XLT – POWERFUL, TOUGH & BUILT TO WORK!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD SUPER DUTY STRENGTH WITH A SMOOTH & CONFIDENT DRIVE!
6.2L V8 ENGINE + 4WD – STRONG, RELIABLE & READY FOR HEAVY-DUTY WORK OR TOWING!
XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: CREW CAB COMFORT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!
PERFECT FOR WORK, HAULING OR ALL-SEASON DRIVING – CAPABLE, SPACIOUS & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!
ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE
DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.
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613-822-2725