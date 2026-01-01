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<p data-start=0 data-end=493>2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 XLT – POWERFUL, TOUGH & BUILT TO WORK!<br data-start=65 data-end=68>LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD SUPER DUTY STRENGTH WITH A SMOOTH & CONFIDENT DRIVE!<br data-start=146 data-end=149 data-is-only-node=>6.2L V8 ENGINE + 4WD – STRONG, RELIABLE & READY FOR HEAVY-DUTY WORK OR TOWING!<br data-start=227 data-end=230>XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: CREW CAB COMFORT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!<br data-start=381 data-end=384>PERFECT FOR WORK, HAULING OR ALL-SEASON DRIVING – CAPABLE, SPACIOUS & DEPENDABLE!<br data-start=465 data-end=468>EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!</p><p data-start=495 data-end=532>ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE</p><p data-start=534 data-end=743 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!<br data-start=591 data-end=594>TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.</p>

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

174,647 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14000256

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1777386480
  2. 1777386479
  3. 1777386478
  4. 1777386476
  5. 1777386481
  6. 1777386481
  7. 1777386478
  8. 1777386476
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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

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Used
174,647KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B67LEC83594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,647 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 FORD SUPER DUTY F-250 XLT – POWERFUL, TOUGH & BUILT TO WORK!
LIKE NEW – LEGENDARY FORD SUPER DUTY STRENGTH WITH A SMOOTH & CONFIDENT DRIVE!
6.2L V8 ENGINE + 4WD – STRONG, RELIABLE & READY FOR HEAVY-DUTY WORK OR TOWING!
XLT TRIM WELL EQUIPPED WITH PRACTICAL FEATURES: CREW CAB COMFORT, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS!
PERFECT FOR WORK, HAULING OR ALL-SEASON DRIVING – CAPABLE, SPACIOUS & DEPENDABLE!
EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE!

ADVERTISED PRICE IS OUR FINANCE PRICE

DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM – COME VISIT US / VENEZ NOUS VISITER!
TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA. SEE DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM FOR CASH PRICE FINANCING CHARGES APPLY (BANK FEES, PPSA, INTEREST). QUEBEC SAFETY FEE APPLICABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
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DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2020 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW