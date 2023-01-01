$32,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Genesis G70
2.0t Elite Awd
Location
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
613-706-9812
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
53,158KM
Used
VIN KMTG64LA9LU039399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 37703A
- Mileage 53,158 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Trim
Leather upholstery
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Parking sensors: rear
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Basic warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Passenger volume: 2,656L (93.8 cu.ft.)
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 8.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Power 4-way passenger lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Rear headroom: 937mm (36.9)
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Smart device integration: Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Rear collision: Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning warning
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Lane departure: Lane Keep Assist (LKA) active
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 86.0mm (3.39 x 3.39)
Front headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Exterior length: 4,685mm (184.4)
Forward collision: mitigation
Drive type: all-wheel
Front legroom: 1,082mm (42.6)
Fuel economy city: 11.4L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 10.2L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,850mm (72.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,430mm (56.3)
Exterior height: 1,400mm (55.1)
Speaker type: Lexicon
Internet access capable: Genesis Connected Services
GVWR: 2,190kg (4,828lbs)
Speakers: 15
Emergency communication system: Genesis Connected Services
Blind spot: Lane Change Assist warning
Fuel tank capacity: 60.2L
Wheelbase: 2,835mm (111.6)
Rear legroom: 884mm (34.8)
Rear shoulder room: 1,387mm (54.6)
Front tires: 225/45WR18.0
Rear tires: 225/45WR18.0
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,753kg (3,865lbs)
Maintenance warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Remote engine start: smart device only (subscription required)
Tracker system: Genesis Connected Services
Horsepower: 252hp @ 6,200RPM
Torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,400RPM
Engine horsepower: 252hp @ 6,200RPM
Engine torque: 260 lb.-ft. @ 1,400RPM
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Interior rear cargo volume: 297 L (10 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 297 L (10 cu.ft.)
Bank Street Hyundai
2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3
