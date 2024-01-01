Menu
2020 GMC Acadia

74,449 kms

black in colour

automatic transmission

2020 GMC Acadia

74,449 KM

Details Description

2020 GMC Acadia

AT4

2020 GMC Acadia

AT4

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
74,449KM
VIN 1GKKNLLS6LZ199312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,449 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 74,449 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o





2020 GMC Acadia