$44,000+ tax & licensing
$44,000
+ taxes & licensing
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Acadia
AT4 AT4, DUAL SUNROOF, LEATHER, BOSE , TRAILER PACKAGE
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
57,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9489967
- Stock #: P-6804A
- VIN: 1GKKNLLS8LZ169843
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $45320 - Myers Cadillac is just $44000!
JUST IN - 2020 GMC ACADIA AT4 AWD- CARBON BLACK ON BLACK, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, REAR VISION CAMERA, TRAILER PACKAGE, BOSE SPEAKERS, 17 BLACK ALLOYS WITH ALL TERRAIN TIRES, WINTERS ON RIMS INCLUDED, DUAL ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, ADVANCED TWIN CLUTH SYSTEM, SIX PASSENGER SEATING, REMOTE START, TRAILER ASSIST GUIDELINES, DRIVER ALERT SEAT, APPLE CARPLAY, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
remote start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
Defogger, rear-window electric
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Rear seat reminder
Cup holders 2 in front centre console, 2 in front door panel, 2 bottle holders in front door panel, 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row, 10 total
Lamp Package, interior, deluxe
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong household style located on the rear of centre console
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Display, driver instrument information, 4.2" multi-colour
Hill Descent Control
Electronic Parking Brake
Emissions, federal requirements
E10 Fuel capable
Axle, 3.49 final drive ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
GVWR, 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Suspension, Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine, 3.6L V6, SIDI, DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [365.9 N-m]) @ 5000 rpm
Alternator, 155 amps (Deleted when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual outlet with bright tips
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Hill hold assist
Tool kit, road emergency
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual-note
Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
HD Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from bei...
Airbags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger; driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact; driver side knee; and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for all rows in outboard seating positions
Seat belts, front, height-adjustable
Wipers, front intermittent with washers
Wiper, rear intermittent with washer
Headlamps, LED
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Tire, compact spare, T135/70R18, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 18" x 4.5" (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Antenna, body-colour, roof-mounted shark fin
Fog lamps, front projector type, LED
LPO, Black centre caps with Red GMC Logo (Included with (Q7D) 17" Gloss Black aluminum wheels.)
Traction Select
Console, front centre with 2 cup holders and storage, includes rear storage drawer (Excludes storage drawer with (ABD) 5-passenger seating.)
Air vents, rear (Standard with (ABD) 5-passenger seating only.)
Cargo Management System includes cargo rails (Deleted when (ABB) 6-passenger seating or (ABA) 7-passenger seating are ordered.)
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, manual-folding, body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators (Mirror caps are Black.)
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6