$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 GMC Savana
Commercial Cutaway VAN 177"
2020 GMC Savana
Commercial Cutaway VAN 177"
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 7GZ37TCG5LN007054
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2020 GMC Savana Commercial Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 350+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 350+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 72,034 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 41,657 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RC AWD 6A 165,549 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2020 GMC Savana