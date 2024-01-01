Menu
This 2020 GMC Savana Commercial Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 350+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

Details Description

Commercial Cutaway VAN 177"

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Used
VIN 7GZ37TCG5LN007054

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

This 2020 GMC Savana Commercial Cutaway is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 350+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
