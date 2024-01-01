Menu
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 W/ $7,000 IN FACTORY OPTIONS INCL. PREMIUM 5.3L V8, SIERRA VALUE GROUP AND X31 OFF ROAD PACKAGE!! Backup camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 18-inch alloys, skid plates, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, premium trailer tow mirrors, rear bumper step, Bluetooth, keyless entry and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

99,362 KM

$CALL + tax & licensing

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

99,362 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 | 5.3L V8 |X31 OFF ROAD |PREM ALLOYS |CARPLAY

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

4x4 | 5.3L V8 |X31 OFF ROAD |PREM ALLOYS |CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,362KM
VIN 1GTR9AEF3LZ248646

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,362 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 W/ $7,000 IN FACTORY OPTIONS INCL. PREMIUM 5.3L V8, SIERRA VALUE GROUP AND X31 OFF ROAD PACKAGE!! Backup camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 18-inch alloys, skid plates, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, premium trailer tow mirrors, rear bumper step, Bluetooth, keyless entry and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2020 GMC Sierra 1500