$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
4x4 | 5.3L V8 |X31 OFF ROAD |PREM ALLOYS |CARPLAY
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
4x4 | 5.3L V8 |X31 OFF ROAD |PREM ALLOYS |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,362 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 W/ $7,000 IN FACTORY OPTIONS INCL. PREMIUM 5.3L V8, SIERRA VALUE GROUP AND X31 OFF ROAD PACKAGE!! Backup camera, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 18-inch alloys, skid plates, auto-locking rear differential, 6-foot 7-inch box w/ premium spray-in bedliner, premium trailer tow mirrors, rear bumper step, Bluetooth, keyless entry and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500